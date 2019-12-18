BozWellz donates to BVRMC

BozWellz recently donated $400 to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center's P.i.n.k. This fund helps provide free mammograms to women with financial barriers. They sold homemade treats every Tuesday in October and 100% of the proceeds were donated. Cindy Bosley (right) and BozWellz team members presented the check to Diane Porter, BVRMC Marketing Specialist (left) and Joan Kurtz (center), BVRMC Director of Diagnostic Imaging Services.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.