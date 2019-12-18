Bedell’s final letter

EDITORIALS

BY ART CULLEN

Berkley Bedell probably was our favorite politician. He was a self-made man who never forgot that he got his start building a worldwide fishing tackle business by tying flies in his garage as a teenager. He had the ego of a congressman and the humility of a man who had seen too many walleyes get off his hook.

Bedell died on Dec. 7 at the age of 98. We had always enjoyed receiving his Christmas letters where he urged action against nuclear arms and for a greener planet. We were sad that we would not receive that holiday missive again.

But on Monday, we received an envelope with his annual letter, posthumous. It detailed all Berk’s doings from 2019, including his support for congressional candidate JD Scholten. Most important was Berk’s message at the beginning, which deserves by his years of service to be heard as his parting shot:

“If there ever was a time we needed to listen to some of the words of the Bible and Christ, whose birthday we celebrate at this time, I believe it is now. Christ was executed because he challenged the economic, political and religious leadership of the establishment. I am sorry to say that I believe we face those same problems that Christ opposed again today, in our nation and on our planet.

“Our wealth has never been as unequally distributed as it is today.

“Our nation’s politics have never been more polarized as it is today.

“Most religious institutions are unwilling to address our societal problems as Christ did. …

“Thank you, Jesus Christ, for setting an example for us. …

“Peace. Berkley Bedell”

Nobody believes him

Commodity markets have reacted with restraint since news of a new North American free trade agreement, and a “phase-one” deal with China were announced last week. Soybeans climbed by about nine cents a bushel on Friday after President Trump said China would buy $50 billion of “farm goods” from the US in 2020. That’s twice what China was buying from us before the trade war.

Iowa farmers get next to nothing out of the new trade deal with Mexico and Canada, if it actually comes to pass. House Democrats managed to insert labor and environmental protections that the Mexican Senate overlooked. Now Mexico wants to reconsider. We never did believe that Mexico would allow the US to monitor how it exploits workers.

Regarding China, the muted reaction in the soybean market tells us that nobody believes a word coming out of Trump’s mouth. Traders were saying Monday that it is impossible for China to consume $50 billion in ag imports in a year. They also noted that it is improbable that we will regain the market we had in China, since it is now investing heavily in Brazil and Argentina to source soybeans there. The Brazilians are busy burning down the rain forest to feed the market.

You would like to believe that what the President is saying about markets is true. But the markets do not believe him. The trade wars have knocked about $3 per bushel off the price of soybeans. It takes a lot of rallies at nine cents to recoup that $3. Deere has not announced plans to recall furloughed workers in Davenport. Nobody believes the President, including Trump himself.

Count your blessings

Watching the imbecilic Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas in the House Judiciary Committee makes us thankful that Rep. Steve King of Iowa was stripped of his committee assignments. You wouldn’t think somebody could be more boorish than Gohmert. But there is King. That King was denied the oxygen of TV cameras is a blessing on democracy and saves Iowans the embarrassment. Gohmert ably filled his airtime.