Are they really saving money?

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

No one, including me, likes to pay more taxes. That said, I think the board of supervisor’s might be penny-wise but pound (dollar) foolish with regard to pay for the sheriff’s department.

The Times reported that Buena Vista County pay trails similar positions in Clay, Carroll and Sioux counties. The supervisor’s should ask themselves if they are really saving tax payers any money when our lower pay structure makes it harder to recruit qualified candidates, and more significantly, retain those employees once we have trained them. Recruiting and training employees is a significant expense for any organization, and to recruit, train, and then have those employees depart for better paying jobs isn’t really saving the county any money.

The supervisor’s should provide a one-time pay bump to get employees up to a competitive wage relative to comparable Iowa counties, and then provide annual increases to keep us competitive.

TODD HUDSPETH

Lakeside