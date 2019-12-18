Alta-Aurelia plays well from start to finish in win over Woodbury Central

Published Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Anthony Krier scored 22 points and charted five rebounds and four assists to help lead Alta-Aurelia to a 68-60 win over Woodbury Central in a nonconference game last Saturday at Moville.
The Warriors held a 13-12 lead after the first quarter before extending it to 31-25 by halftime. It was 48-40 heading into the fourth period.
