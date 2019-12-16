Roger Sievers

Roger D. Sievers, 86, of Storm Lake died Dec. 15, 2019 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.

Funeral services will take place Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Storm Lake Cemetery. Visitation will take place Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 5-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.