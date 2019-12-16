Michael Hamilton

Michael Edward “Mike” Hamilton, of Ames passed away on Dec. 12, 2019.

A visitation gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care, 414 Lincoln Way, Ames. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 19 at Saint Thomas Aquinas, 2210 Lincoln Way, Ames, with Father Kyle Digmann officiating.

Please consider a donation to the Ames High Baseball Programs. Checks can be made out to the Ames High Booster Club, with Hamilton Memorial in the memo line.