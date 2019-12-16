Michael Hamilton
Michael Edward “Mike” Hamilton, of Ames passed away on Dec. 12, 2019.
A visitation gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care, 414 Lincoln Way, Ames. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 19 at Saint Thomas Aquinas, 2210 Lincoln Way, Ames, with Father Kyle Digmann officiating.
Please consider a donation to the Ames High Baseball Programs. Checks can be made out to the Ames High Booster Club, with Hamilton Memorial in the memo line.
World News
- U.S. envoy Biegun to North Korea: 'We're here, you know how to reach us'
- Hong Kong protests flare ahead of Xi meeting with city leader
- Chinese premier says Hong Kong not yet out of its 'dilemma': CABLE TV
- SoftBank’s China strategy wobbles as key bets disappoint
- Hallmark reverses position on same-sex couple ads after public outcry