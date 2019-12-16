Leonard Peterson

Leonard L. Peterson, 82, of Storm Lake died Dec. 13, 2019 in Humboldt.

Funeral services will take place Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Newell Cemetery. Visitation will take place Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 5-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.