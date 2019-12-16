Leonard Peterson

Published Monday, December 16, 2019

Leonard L. Peterson, 82, of Storm Lake died Dec. 13, 2019 in Humboldt.

Funeral services will take place Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Newell Cemetery. Visitation will take place Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 5-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.

