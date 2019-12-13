The trade deal

EDITORIALS

BY ART CULLEN

It should come as a relief that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump could agree, and so they did on a revised trade deal with Canada and Mexico this week. The White House called it the best deal in the history of the world, and Democrats hailed provisions for improving labor and environmental standards south of the border. A fair appraisal would see it as NAFTA 2.0 that brings some measure of order back to agricultural trade and markets.

Trump blew up NAFTA, started a trade skirmish with Europe and an all-out war with China that did serious damage to ag commodity prices. Iowa exporters of ag products and machinery have been dismayed (Deere just announced another layoff in Davenport). Trade-induced commodity bailouts larger than the Obama auto rescue are unlikely to make farm balance sheets right. With the USMCA deal endorsed by Pelosi and organized labor on Tuesday, traders can assume calmer sailing between the Americas. Dairy consolidators will get more access to Canada as the last of the independents in Wisconsin clear out their barns. Iowa soy and corn growers get everything they got with NAFTA.

Democrats were under pressure in the Midwest to get a deal done. Canada and Mexico are Iowa’s two biggest export markets. Trump needed to fix what he broke.

Not much really changes vis a vis Mexico. We will continue to flood Latin America with cheap corn as refugees driven from the land show up at our border. Mexico promises important labor reforms. We can hope. At least, we can watch with new provisions for verifying compliance.

Markets continue to languish under the Sino-American trade war brought by Trump. No end is in sight. There is talk of a decoupling of our two economies. China is Iowa’s third most important market. Trump has battered Iowa’s economy with his foolish trade bombs — now he is starting a war with Argentina and Brazil, as off-shoots of the trade war with China. Farmers have been very patriotic about it all. We wonder how much more of this winning we can take.

Reckoning approaches

Senators Grassley and Ernst, the Iowa Republicans, have stood aside whimpering while Trump has taken a wrecking ball to the Iowa economy — to renewable biofuels and electricity, to our trade relationships groomed for decades, and to our costs of manufacturing. Soon they will have no choice but to stand up and take the most important votes of their careers on the Trump presidency, as the House has put up articles of impeachment on abuse of power and obstruction.

Grassley responded to the articles as “diluted” and called it the “goldilocks impeachment.” You can suppose how he will vote on the most corrupt President in American history.

Ernst isn’t saying much at all, avoiding queries amid news of illegally coordinating with outside dark money groups. She will do what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tells her to do. He says he can’t imagine 67 senators voting to remove Trump from office.

Remember Grassley for trivializing this moment in history. His legacy will be of covering for Trump as he attempted to subvert our democracy, our Constitution and our national security.

Ernst will be asked where she was when Trump tanked our commodity markets, squelched our biofuels industry and, ultimately, sold out democracy. That question will be asked by Iowa voters next November, an electorate that traditionally has valued honesty in its politicians above all else.

Trump will not be removed from office by the Senate.

He must be removed by the voters. And Ernst along with him.