Toy shopping is more than fun for SL businesses

Published Friday, December 13, 2019
The Upper Des Moines Toy Drive to help families provide Christmas for their families took place last Thursday.
Storm Lake Radio and these sponsors: A & A Automotive, BV County Farm Bureau Financial Services, Vision Care Associates, Automotive Service Center, Hawk-I Heating, Plumbing and Cooling, shopped for wanted items at Bomgaars, which allowed a 30% discount.
