Sioux Central boys rally in second half to beat Alta-Aurelia

Published Friday, December 13, 2019
Freshman Jacob Hargens scored a career-high 17 points to lead three players in double figures and help Sioux Central beat Alta-Aurelia 70-56 on Tuesday at Alta.
The game was tied at 12-12 after the first quarter. It was 26-22 Alta-Aurelia at halftime, but the Rebels used a 26-14 spurt in the third quarter to take a 48-40 lead into the fourth period of play.
