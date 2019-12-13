Professor Albert Hirsch

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Recently I uncovered a stamp collection I started while in grade school. It revived memories of you from 70 years ago. Following up on someone’s tip, I walked from South School and knocked on the door of your small, tidy house on West Third Street in Storm Lake. Having been told that you communicated with folks all over the world, I asked if you might have some stamps to share with me.

You and your wife very graciously invited me in and, as I sat on the couch, you two went through you extensive collection discussing (in a foreign language) which ones to add to the pile meant for me. I went home with an amazing treasure trove of new additions for my collection.

A few years later, I attended Buena Vista College, and you were my German professor. In addition to teaching me the elements of the language, you enlivened our classes with fascinating stories from literature, opera and art.

Although I knew you came to the college from Germany, a little Google research uncovered much more about your personal and professional life – earning a doctorate from Munich University, serving as master of a prestigious Jewish school, arrest by the Nazis, confinement in Buchenwald Concentration Camp, escape to England, and then to New York City. While in New York, you answered an advertisement for a teaching position at the small Presbyterian Buena Vista College in Storm Lake.

Today, I still have those stamps you gave me so long ago and also some of the knowledge you shared. On a much deeper level, I am profoundly impressed by the fact that you were so welcoming and generous to a youngster with an obvious German last name who could have had distant relatives who were supporters or members of the Nazi party. And, I can only imagine how difficult it must have been for you to “turn the other cheek” and live in a small town as one of the only Jewish citizens, bringing your knowledge and joy of learning to generations of young people.

LARRY EICKSTAEDT

Professor Emeritus, The Evergreen State College, Olympia, Wash.