No. 2 Newell-Fonda has little trouble dispatching TLC rival Pocahontas Area

Maggie Walker scored 17 points to lead three players in double figures as Newell-Fonda, ranked No. 2 in Class 1A, rolled to a 78-23 win over Pocahontas Area on Tuesday at Pocahontas.

The Mustangs raced out to a 30-3 lead after the first quarter. It was 57-13 at halftime and 71-15 after three periods.