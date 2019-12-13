No. 2 Newell-Fonda has little trouble dispatching TLC rival Pocahontas Area

Published Friday, December 13, 2019
Maggie Walker scored 17 points to lead three players in double figures as Newell-Fonda, ranked No. 2 in Class 1A, rolled to a 78-23 win over Pocahontas Area on Tuesday at Pocahontas.
The Mustangs raced out to a 30-3 lead after the first quarter. It was 57-13 at halftime and 71-15 after three periods.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.