N-F boys stay unbeaten after beating Pocahontas

Aden Mahler and Trey Jungers each scored 17 points to lead four players in double figures and help Newell-Fonda to a 74-60 win over Pocahontas Area on Tuesday at Pocahontas.

Tanner Gerke and Treyton Mahler each scored 10 points for the Mustangs. Collin Temple had six, Jaron Vanderhoff five, Garrett Meyer and Ryan Greenfield four apiece, and Alex Spangler one.