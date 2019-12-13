Joyce Wilson

Joyce L. Wilson, 76, of Storm Lake died on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec. 16, at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Grundy Center. Visitation will take place on Sunday, Dec. 15, from 2-4 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Memorials may be given to Storm Lake United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund (211 E. 3rd St., Storm Lake, IA 50588).