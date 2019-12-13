Fun and food at All School Christmas Dinner

Published Friday, December 13, 2019
Who’s the man in the crazy suit?
St. Mary’s annual All School Christmas Dinner Tuesday, Dec. 10, was attended by around 350 students, staff, school board members and even Santa Claus. The eighth-grade class set up and decorated for the event, which has going on well over 20 years. On the menu was turkey, mashed potatoes, brownies and more.
