Four wrestlers win all three matches to lead Sioux Central in quadrangular

Dakota Deuschle, Nathan Harden, Chris Ferguson and Gibson Olson won all three of their matches to help Sioux Central win two of three duals in a quadrangular on Tuesday at Sioux Rapids.

The Rebels beat West Bend-Mallard 48-27. Dave Williams won his match by pin in 5 minutes, 53 seconds at 170 pounds. Deuschle was a winner by pin in 1:12 at 195, as was Ferguson in 57 seconds at 126.