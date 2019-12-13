Four wrestlers win all three matches to lead Sioux Central in quadrangular

Published Friday, December 13, 2019
Dakota Deuschle, Nathan Harden, Chris Ferguson and Gibson Olson won all three of their matches to help Sioux Central win two of three duals in a quadrangular on Tuesday at Sioux Rapids.
The Rebels beat West Bend-Mallard 48-27. Dave Williams won his match by pin in 5 minutes, 53 seconds at 170 pounds. Deuschle was a winner by pin in 1:12 at 195, as was Ferguson in 57 seconds at 126.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.