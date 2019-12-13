First half deficit too much for SM girls in loss to GTRA

Published Friday, December 13, 2019
Graettinger-Terril/Ruth-ven-Ayrshire outscored Storm Lake St. Mary’s 16-6 in the second period to build a 15-point halftime lead as the Titans went on to beat the Panthers 58-39 on Tuesday.
GTRA held a 13-8 lead after the first quarter. It was 29-14 at halftime and 47-28 heading into the fourth quarter.
