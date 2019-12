Community Education offered an intramural dodgeball tournament for fifth and sixth graders. Team Slight won the championship last Sunday. Team members pictured from left to right are, front row: J.J. Najera. Second row: Cam Boyd, Grace Kenkel, Cole Richardson, Abby Bodholdt and Allan White.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.