Eleanor Brink, 95, of Storm Lake died on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.

Eleanor Brink, daughter of Joe and Kate (Van Zyl) Hoffs, was born on Jan. 4, 1924. She was raised on a farm near Hospers. She attended school and graduated from Hospers High School in 1942.

Eleanor and Arie were high school sweethearts. Eleanor worked on the farm with her dad after graduating from high school, because her 18-year-old brother had died from appendicitis. She was united in marriage to Arie Brink on Jan. 4, 1946 after he returned from active duty in the Pacific. They moved to Le Mars. Eleanor worked in a department store as a clerk from 1946-1948 while Arie was finishing his education at Westmar College. Their son, Gale, was born in Le Mars in 1947.

The family then moved to Hospers and lived there from 1948 until 1952 while Arie taught and coached basketball. Madelyn was born in 1951 in Orange City while they lived in Hospers. They moved to Storm Lake in 1952 when Arie became head basketball coach and taught history and economics and government. Daughter Glenda was born in Storm Lake in 1955.

Eleanor baked cakes as a home business from 1960 to 1988. She and Margaret Gregerson decorated many wedding cakes together for a majority of that time.

Eleanor enjoyed traveling and camping with her husband and family while the children were growing up. Their camping trips covered most of the United States. Arie and Eleanor traveled to many places after their children had left home: Alaska, Washington, Massachusetts, Florida, California, Hawaii, even as far as Bahrain in the Persian Gulf, where Gale and family were stationed with the U.S. Navy. On the way home from Bahrain they visited with relatives in the Netherlands.

Eleanor was a member of Lakeside Presbyterian Church and was active in the church circle, a 50-year member of Cosmopolitan Club, SL Porcelain Artists China Painting, several bridge groups, and sewing and coffee groups where she enjoyed time with friends.

Eleanor is survived by daughter-in-law Margy (Mrs. Gale Brink) of Ellensburg, Wash.; Madelyn “Madge” Hansen (Darwin Monson) of Lakefield, Minn.; Glenda Jehle of St. Louis, Mo.; seven grandchildren: Elliott (Amy) Brink, Matthew Brink, Timothy (Heather) Hansen, Katie (Keith) Siepker, Benjamin Hansen (Maggi Monson), Emily (James) Waters, and Luke Jehle; nine great-grandchildren: Ellison, Ian and Aliya Brink; Hailey and Hannah Hansen; Jayden and Jordan Hansen; Arie and Evelyn Waters; sister-in-law Marlys Brink; cousins and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by husband Arie in 1997; son Gale in 2007; parents Joe and Kate Hoffs; brother Leroy Hoffs; and sister Joleen Hofmeyer.