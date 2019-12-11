Wiegert takes second to highlight SL at SB-Luton Invite

Kole Wiegert finished second at 170 pounds and Danney John took eighth at 120 to highlight Storm Lake’s performance in the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Invitational last Saturday.

Wiegert won his first match by pin in 1 minute, 38 seconds. He then won by pin in 1:57 in the quarterfinals and won by decision 7-6 in the semifinals. He was defeated in the finals by pin in 2:58.