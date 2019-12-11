Third quarter spurt hurts Ridge View in Western Valley loss to L-B

Published Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Lawton-Bronson outscor-ed Ridge View 16-5 in the third quarter to pull away from a close game as the Eagles went on to beat the Raptors 51-36 in a Western Valley Conference game last Friday at Lawton.
The game was toed at 5-5 after the first quarter. The Eagles led 20-18 at halftime and 36-23 heading into the fourth.
