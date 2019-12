On Saturday, Dec. 14, from 1-3 p.m., The Sugar Bowl Gift Shop in Storm Lake will be hosting a book signing for newly published author Marcia Nelson of Aurelia. The author will have books on hand to sign and sell, or bring yours in if you have already purchased one.

