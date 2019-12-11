SM girls pull away late to beat A-A

Published Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Storm Lake St. Mary’s outscored Alta-Aurelia 17-5 in the fourth quarter as the Panthers rallied for a 48-39 win in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at St. Mary’s.
Alta-Aurelia led 13-10 after the first quarter. It was 23-20 St. Mary’s at halftime, but the Warriors took a 34-31 lead into the fourth period.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.