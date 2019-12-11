Security Trust & Savings Bank donates to A.W.A.R.E.

Security Trust & Savings Bank of Storm Lake held a No Shave November Event during the month of November. A total of $800 was raised from the event and given to BVRMC A.W.A.R.E., where funds go directly to help with uninsured expenses for patients receiving cancer treatment at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center. The money raised is used to assist in purchasing wigs, prosthesis, personal cancer recovery items, medical expenses, gas or groceries.

