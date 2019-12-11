Second quarter spurt hurts Sioux Central in setback

Published Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Taylor Krager scored a career-high 20 points, but it wasn’t enough as Spencer defeated Sioux Central 67-53 in a nonconference game last Saturday at Sioux Rapids.
Sioux Central led 15-14 after the first quarter, but Spencer led 35-22 at the half. It was 46-34 Tigers entering the fourth quarter.
