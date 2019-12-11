Ridge View picks up pair of victories over MVAOCOU, OA-BCIG in Western Valley Conference double dual

Lucas Else, Allen Brenner and Trey Preuss won both of their matches by pin to help Ridge View to a pair of wins in a Western Valley Conference double dual last Thursday.

The Raptors beat OA-BCIG 42-26. Else won his match by pin in 51 seconds at 126 pounds. Brenner was a winner by pin in 5 minutes, 11 seconds at 195, as was Preuss in 45 seconds at 120 pounds.