Ridge View picks up pair of victories over MVAOCOU, OA-BCIG in Western Valley Conference double dual

Published Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Lucas Else, Allen Brenner and Trey Preuss won both of their matches by pin to help Ridge View to a pair of wins in a Western Valley Conference double dual last Thursday.
The Raptors beat OA-BCIG 42-26. Else won his match by pin in 51 seconds at 126 pounds. Brenner was a winner by pin in 5 minutes, 11 seconds at 195, as was Preuss in 45 seconds at 120 pounds.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.