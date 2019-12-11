Quick! One more day to bid on library baskets

Over 30 literary-themed gift baskets are on display at the library through Dec. 12. There are baskets for all ages and interests. Each basket includes at least one book and themed accessories, wrapped in a beautiful basket with a bow. From romance to barbeque, family fun night to wool socks, mystery to knitting, popular children’s characters like “Baby Shark” to old standbys like “Peanuts,” shoppers will be sure to find a perfect gift—already wrapped!

