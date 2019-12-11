Jim Meusey of Chaska, Minn. died Nov. 2, 2019, at 75, while working out on his own treadmill. He had suffered a massive heart attack in 1999 after which doctors gave him only several more years to live. He made it 20.

A lifelong sports enthusiast, he joked that his life peaked at 12 when he pitched his team to the local Little League championship. Jim enjoyed playing anything with a ball, a trait shared with many of the rescued dogs he fostered. He played baseball, basketball, touch football, softball, tennis and golf throughout his life. For the last 33 years he was an avid golfer at Hazeltine National.

Jim co-founded Meusey Publishing in 1973 with identical twin Jack and was still active in the business that produced more than a dozen business and professional magazines and directories over the years, including Engineering Minnesota, Minnesota Insurance and Minnesota Claims. A native of Storm Lake, Jim was a graduate of the University of Minnesota School of Journalism.

He shared a common interest in charitable work with the love of his life, the late Ann Hoelle. They became connected in 1982 when she was involved with the Covenant House, a New York City facility established to aid homeless and runaway teenagers. As a tribute to her after her death in 2006, Jim remained active in local charities with the Community Justice Project and as a board member of Vocare 180 (formerly Compass 180) that helps Minnesota ex-offenders transition back into society.

Jim is survived by Jack (Dawn) of Coon Rapids; older brother Joe (Sue) of Omaha, Neb.; prized nephews and nieces: Katherine Meusey (Richard Baguley) of Boston; Michael Meusey (Kristin), of St. Louis; Jennifer Brosseau and (John) of Denver; and Matt Meusey (Faith) of Missoula.

Niece Molly Petty (David) of Omaha, preceded him in death. He is also survived by 15 grand-nieces and nephews. Memorials can be sent to Vocare180.org/donate.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at a later date.