The influential Pauline

BY JIM MCDIARMID

Pauline Sorenson, my aunt and my mother’s slightly older sister, was a Buena Vista County Deputy Sheriff. When I returned to Storm Lake in the late 1950s, having served a couple years in the Marines, she used her considerable influence to get me a part-time job writing insurance reports. It was a good student job. My final year in college I earned $5,600, compared with $5,400 for first-year teaching at BV.

Pauline was the matriarch of our family. For my own amusement and to certify legends, I wrote a modest biography about her. To wrap up the story I asked what the most significant element of her life was, expecting her to say church, family, job or community.

Instead she said it was change. Proving, as she often did, to be ahead of me.

Recently I read an interesting economics book. The author, a writer for the New York Times, found the pace of change particularly arresting. I would have pursued that subject with Pauline. But she had died some years previously at 101.

There were occasions when Pauline’s family loyalty got out of balance. In the early 1980s with particular satisfaction I reported to Pauline my qualification to run the Boston Marathon. Her straight-faced reply was “Jimmy, I hope you win.”

Pauline’s husband was something of a scamp. He was killed in an altercation at the Cobblestone Inn Circus Lounge when I was 12. Some years later when she was a deputy, a respected member of the judiciary proposed marriage to her. My advice was to accept. Again she was far in the lead; “one man was enough for me” she responded. Among her many impressive qualities Pauline was an independent woman.

As a teenager Pauline rescued a drowning lad. Their connection and friendship went on into mutually impressive maturities.

She spent part of her childhood at the Casino area on the southwest shore of Storm Lake. Pauline’s parents were employed at the modest amusement park that briefly flourished there.

As I watch my granddaughters move into adulthood, my hopes surge that Pauline’s genetic strengths will repeat. If it happens, the girls are well prepared for life.

Jim McDiarmid is a Storm Lake native, writer and Marine Corps veteran living in North Carolina.