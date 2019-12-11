Festive, hands-on kid’s art class at Witter Gallery

The Witter Gallery’s upcoming class offers young kids a great chance to engage their creative side and make something their family members will appreciate this Christmas. In the class, children will paint their own wrapping paper and make their own bows. Kids will enjoy learning how to paint trees, snowflakes, and reindeer using only their hands, and family members and friends will love seeing this festive, personalized, and adorable wrapping paper under the Christmas tree.

