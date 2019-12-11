Denison-Schleswig proves to be too physical for SL boys

Published Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Storm Lake’s young players are still getting used to the physicality of play at the varsity level.
Denison-Schleswig proved to be an extremely physical team, and the Tornadoes couldn’t overcome that as the Monarchs outscored the Tornadoes 38-17 in the second and third quarters to pull away to an 80-48 win last Thursday night in Denison.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.