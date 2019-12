Looking for a charity to donate this year? Please consider “An Angel’s Touch.” A Cookie Walk and Vendor Stroll will be held on Dec. 14 at the Lakeside Presbyterian Church in Storm Lake from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be cookies, candies, breads and even some crafts plus 16 local vendors.

