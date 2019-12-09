Joanne Christiansen

Published Monday, December 9, 2019

Joanne Christiansen, 88, of Newell died on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Newell Good Samaritan Society.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church in Newell. Burial will be in Newell Cemetery. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Newell is in charge of the arrangements.

