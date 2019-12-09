Joanne Christiansen, 88, of Newell died on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Newell Good Samaritan Society.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church in Newell. Burial will be in Newell Cemetery. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Newell is in charge of the arrangements.