Stars and Stripes for Christmas

Touch of Broadway, The City Beautiful’s premier singing group opened their new show “Aspects of Love: She Loves Me, She Loves Me Not” Tuesday evening at Witter Gallery’s Wassail Party. A crowd of 50 enjoyed the music and the antics of the group, from left to right: Emma Kollasch, Randy Ericksen, Glee Crippin, Paul Hill, Therese Becker, Dan Andrews, Lisa Lindeman and Terry Parson.

