Sleezer, Larson highlight Alta-Aurelia’s season opener

Levi Sleezer and Schade Larson each won both of their matches to help Alta-Aurelia split a pair of dual meets on Tuesday at Hawarden.

The Warriors were defeated by Sioux City Heelan 53-23. Sleezer won his match by pin in 17 seconds at 182 pounds. Larson won by technical fall 15-0 at 132. Brandon Mier (220) and Nate Weflen (285) each won by forfeit.