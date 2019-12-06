Ridge View girls prove to be too much for Alta-Aurelia

Published Friday, December 6, 2019
Emma Vohs scored 19 points to lead four players in double figures and help Ridge View open its season with a 70-30 win over Alta-Aurelia on Monday night at Alta.
Ridge View jumped out to an 11-5 lead after the first quarter. The Raptors extended their lead to 34-18 by halftime. It was 57-24 entering the fourth period of play.
