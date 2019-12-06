Ridge View boys hold off late rally by Alta-Aurelia

Published Friday, December 6, 2019
Bo Clausen scored 13 points to lead three players in double figures as Ridge View defeated Alta-Aurelia 43-40 in the season opener for both teams.
Ridge View held a 13-9 lead after the first quarter. The Raptors extended their lead to 25-16 by halftime. It was 35-28 heading into the fourth period of play.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.