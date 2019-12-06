North uses late run to pull away from SL girls

Sioux City North used a 12-3 spurt over the final 21⁄2 minutes to pull away from a close game as the Stars went on to defeat Storm Lake 70-59 on Tuesday at Tornado Fieldhouse.

North jumped out to an 18-6 lead after the first quarter. It was 30-24 North at halftime, but Storm Lake tied the game at 43-43 heading into the fourth period.