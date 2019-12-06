Nebraska Wesleyan snaps BVU’s 8-game win streak

Published Friday, December 6, 2019
Beavers fall, 78-65
Buena Vista was looking to remain perfect on the season as it opened up American Rivers Conference play at No. 6 Nebraska Wesleyan, but the Beavers were hampered by a cold shooting night from long range as well as foul trouble from the opening tip and the Prairie Wolves were able to escape with a 78-65 victory on Wednesday in Lincoln, Neb.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.