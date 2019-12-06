Mom2mom donates

Mom2mom of Alta wanted to give back. At the last meeting everyone brought donations. Baby items such as formula and diapers were donated to Cornerstone for Life and food items were donated to the Lord’s Cupboard in Alta. The group meets at Summit Church but come from many different churches. Moms attend from 10 different communities.

