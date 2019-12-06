Medicaid disaster

EDITORIALS

BY ART CULLEN

One of the first acts of the Iowa Legislature next month will be to pass a $120 million supplemental appropriation to cover the cost of privatizing the government insurance plan for the elderly, disabled and working poor. The decision by former Gov. Terry Branstad, embraced by Gov. Kim Reynolds, has been a fiscal disaster and a burden on our most vulnerable neighbors.

Do not expect that anything will be done to fix it. Gov. Reynolds cannot admit that there is a problem with the reform that has cost Iowa at least $400 million more than the former Medicaid program run by the Department of Human Services. It also is apparent to us, at least, if not the auditors or Republican legislative leaders, that the program is creating at least a $100 million annual budget deficit that is being covered by these supplemental appropriations.

This is an election year. Republicans will want as little attention as possible paid to this train wreck. They control the legislature and probably will approve the supplemental appropriation without much debate, if any, and then proceed to spend with even more abandon to secure their re-election and control of the entire statehouse.

Branstad in one of his final acts as governor before decamping to his new job as ambassador to China claimed that handing over Medicaid to the management of private insurance companies would save $400 million per year. (He also figured on enhancing our trade relationship with China — look how that worked out!) Instead, the program is about $400 million more expensive. The legislature had to cough up an additional $386 million to keep the insurers involved after they complained of losing money on the deal. They have enjoyed 8% annual contract increases, about twice the inflation of the Medicaid national average. One insurer dropped out because it was such a lousy business.

Also, a string of rural nursing homes closed, property taxes for mental health services are set to rise a likely 30% in Buena Vista County, health care providers are getting short-changed, and the elderly wonder if there will be enough money to die.

The Democrats will, or at least should, make this colossal management failure the central theme of their 2020 campaign. They have a reasonable chance to take back the House and help rudder the state toward calmer waters. Iowa does better when the statehouse is divided. Enough frustration should have built over the Medicaid fiasco, the gutting of collective bargaining rights for public employees, and the erosion of support for education to hand Democrats at least one chamber. The Senate might be a reach too far, but Republicans have reached too far in their mission on behalf of Koch Industries of Wichita, Kansas.

In all the hubbub over Presidential and US Senate races, the political implications in Des Moines sometimes are overlooked. The Medicaid problem is a time bomb that needs to be defused before it blows up our treasury.

A better vote

Reason often prevails. So it did Monday when the Storm Lake City Council reversed its vote from the last meeting that demanded three city officials repay city hall for a trip to Washington, DC. The council this week withdrew the demand when informed that the law does not allow such a claw-back.

Mayor Mike Porsch, Councilman Kevin McKinney and Manager Keri Navritil traveled to DC to be present when Public Safety Director Mark Prosser received a prestigious award from the National Immigration Forum for advocacy for reasonable immigration reform. They were willing to pay for the trip themselves, but it was decided last summer that the city should send a delegation. Councilman Tyson Rice, who did not attend that meeting although invited, voted against rescinding the vote to claw-back the funds, $620 each. The other council members deserve credit for righting a wrong. Good for them.