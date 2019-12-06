Up on the housetop

“He was stressing us all out,” said Stacey Eddie, who lives in the first block of Geneseo Street, about Mike Sullivan, who climbed a ladder to the tippity top of his large two-story home across the street to put a lighted Santa Claus up there. Sullivan and his wife Megan have had the Santa for years but don’t always put him up. Once he was in the attic, glowing through the windows. Megan texted the neighbors, including the Eddies, Jean Knapp, Rudy Weick and others, to watch Santa go up.

