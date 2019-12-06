Ernst wins three matches to lead Ridge View’s debut

Zander Ernst won all three of his matches, but it wasn’t enough as Ridge View dropped two of three dual meets Tuesday at Hawarden.

Ridge View was defeated by West Sioux 60-21. Logan Pickhinke won his match by pin in 2 minutes, 28 seconds at 220 pounds. Brecken Conover won by pin in 23 seconds. Lucas Else pinned his opponent in 5:59 at 120 and Ernst won by decision 10-4 at 152.