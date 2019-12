Congratulations to these Storm Lake High School students who were chosen to perform at the Iowa All State Festival. Their concert ran on IPTV Thanksgiving evening. Left to right: Yeeshai Valdivia, Sarah Olson, Davion McDaniels, Sandra Ramos, Austin Knapp, Jessica Slight.

