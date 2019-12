The community is invited to hear the cantata, “The Voices of Christmas” by Joseph Martin, which will be presented by the St. John Lutheran Choir on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m., and again on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 9 a.m. at the St. John Lutheran Church, 402 Lake Ave., Storm Lake.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.