Special Olympians participated in state bowling tourney

Published Wednesday, December 4, 2019
Seven athletes from Storm Lake Community Schools qualified for the state bowling competition in Des Moines by finishing first in area competition Oct. 17 at Fort Dodge.
Bowlers compete against athletes of similar age and abilities determined by the average scores sent in when registering prior to the area event.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.