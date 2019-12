The Sioux Central Music Boosters will host its annual Soup Supper on Friday, Dec. 6 in conjunction with the Sioux Central and Newell-Fonda basketball games. The BVU Pep Band will also perform with the Sioux Central Pep Band during half-time and between games.

