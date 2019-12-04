Ridge View attends National FFA

Covention Members from the Ridge View FFA chapter traveled to Indianapolis, Ind., for the 92nd National FFA Convention and Expo on Oct. 29. On the way to convention, the chapter toured the Floyd County Museum in Charles City, Rock Island Arsenal, the John Deere Pavilion, Lagomarcino’s Confectionary, Komatsu and the Caterpillar visitor center. While at the convention, the chapter attended general sessions, watched national competitions, and attended the career show.

