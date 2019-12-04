New flood maps for BV County

On Dec. 18 the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will host a public meeting to present preliminary floodplain maps to Buena Vista County citizens. The meeting will be held at the Buena Vista County Courthouse, second floor courtroom, located at 215 E. 5th St. in Storm Lake from 6-8 p.m.

