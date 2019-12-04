December Alta Library Events

Published Wednesday, December 4, 2019
TODDLE TIME: Meets on Friday mornings at 10:30 a.m., for children ages five and under.
TOUR OF TREES & SANTA: The Alta Community Library Tour of Trees will coincide with the Alta Hometown Christmas Festivities on Dec. 8 from 2-5 p.m. There will be door prizes, refreshments and pictures with Santa at 2 p.m.
